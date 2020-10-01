Frank R. Mathers, 86, of Crawfordville, was born March 17, 1934, at home in Wakulla County.
He retired as a Trade Specialist from the Wakulla County School Board. He died on Sept. 22, 2020, of complications from dementia.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Connie R. Mathers; three daughters, Diane Vause (Earl), Debbie Thurmond (Duane), and Donna Perez (Jilmer); four grandsons, Michael Thurmond (Kari), Anthony Thurmond (Tisa), Andrew Haubrick (Jessica), and Riley Vause (Jeanie); two granddaughters, Krista Thurmond Kietzman (Dale), and Amanda Haubrick Nelson; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Chris Roberts, Rachel McClain (Bill), and Mary Decker.
He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Eula Mathers; and his granddaughter Jennifer Vause.
Frank and his family were chosen and honored as Wakulla County's Outstanding Farm Family in 1969. He lived his entire life on the farm and enjoyed teaching his family about farming and living the farm life. He was a member and faithfully attended Friendship Primitive Baptist Church.
The Graveside Service was held at Friendship (Pigott) Cemetery in Crawfordville at 11 am on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308.
Trey & Skip Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).