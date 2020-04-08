Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Borah "Frnkie/Frank" Deweese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin "Frankie" "Frank" Borah Deweese, 77, of Crawfordville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.He was born Nov. 8, 1942 in the Big Bend community of Butler County, Ky. to the late George Ivan Deweese and Elva Marie Pate. Frankie graduated from Butler County High School in 1960. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War and was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. Frank was probably best-known for his musical talents and singing. He could play pretty much anything with strings and was especially talented on the acoustic and dobro guitars. He often entertained others at bluegrass music festivals, care facilities and local venues like his hometown Hardees where you could find him playing guitar and encouraging others to sing along most every Saturday morning. Frank also loved his dogs Sammie (deceased), Tank and Sugar like they were his children. He made friends wherever he went and had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Deweese and brother Jerry Thomas Deweese.Frank is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Faye Cardwell Deweese of Leonard Oak, Ky; two sons, Michael Deweese (Julie) of Collierville, Tenn., and Mark Deweese of Jonesboro, Ark.; three daughters, Deborah Deweese Phipps (Patrick) of Tallahassee, Stephanie Deweese of Calhoun, Ga., and Sabrina Deweese Joiner (Dale) of Crawfordville; 12 grandchildren, Ashley Deweese of Memphis, Tenn., Benjamin Deweese (Cassie) of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Elizabeth Deweese of Lakeville, Minn., Gwendolyn Brady (Zachary) of Crawfordville, Rebecka Phipps of Tallahassee, Erik Hardesty (Eleanor) of Mountain Home, Ark., Victoria Deweese of Jonesboro, Ark., Nicholas Gaskey (Shelby) of Logansport, Ky., George Christian Jr of Atlanta, Kathryn Christian of Calhoun, Ga., Faith Joiner of Crawfordville, and Caleb Joiner of Crawfordville; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob Deweese, William Deweese, Veronica Deweese, Allison Abbasi-Brady, Wyatt Gaskey, and Oaklynn Gaskey; sisters Ivanna Heymann of Merritt Island, and Daronda Key (David) of Scottsville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.For the health and safety of the families we serve we are staying in compliance by the directives set forth by the Governor of Kentucky and Centers for Disease Control recommendations. The family of Frankie Deweese has requested a private family visitation to be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel and a private graveside funeral service at the Riverview Cemetery in Morgantown, Ky. with Bro. Pete Phelps officiating. We will be holding a Memorial Service to celebrate Frank's life and share memories of him at a later time and will try our best to make sure that everyone is informed of the date and location.In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be donated to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City OK 73123. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Frank at http://www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel of Morgantown, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements (270) 526-3342. Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 9, 2020

