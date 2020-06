Fredia Jolea Conibear, 60, of Woodville, passed away June 3, 2020.She was born Feb. 17, 1960 in Tallahassee and lived in this area her entire life. She was employed with a construction company/Department of Transportation and was a clerical worker.Survivors include her mother, Beverly Griffin Fewell; daughter Niki Lawhon and husband Josh; sister Melinda Fewell Crum and husband Kendall; sister-in-law Laura Fewell; three grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, and Kinley Lawhon; nieces Maegen Fewell and Taylor Barton and nephew Tyler Crum.She was predeceased by her husband, R. D. Conibear; father Raleigh Fewell; and brother Jimmy Fewell.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com ).