1960 - 2020
Fredia Jolea Conibear, 60, of Woodville, passed away June 3, 2020.

She was born Feb. 17, 1960 in Tallahassee and lived in this area her entire life. She was employed with a construction company/Department of Transportation and was a clerical worker.

Survivors include her mother, Beverly Griffin Fewell; daughter Niki Lawhon and husband Josh; sister Melinda Fewell Crum and husband Kendall; sister-in-law Laura Fewell; three grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, and Kinley Lawhon; nieces Maegen Fewell and Taylor Barton and nephew Tyler Crum.

She was predeceased by her husband, R. D. Conibear; father Raleigh Fewell; and brother Jimmy Fewell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 15 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Tonya McClure
Friend
