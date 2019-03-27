Gary Alfred Chew Sr, 81, Crawfordville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Alfred Chew Sr..
He is a native of Miami. He was a veteran of the Navy. He also retired after 38 years as an Electronic Engineer with the FAA. He loved being on his boat, fishing and spending time in the Keys.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Chew and Alpharetta Chew; his sister, Barbara Elrod; and his brother, Gene Chew.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Chew; daughters, Terri Brusca (Mike) and Cheryl Burke (Terry); sons, Gary Chew Jr (Yvonne) and Sean Chew (Beverly); sister, Maureen Mascirella (Frank); grandchildren, Jessica Burke, Kristen Chew, Jason Guenther, Ryan Guenther, Keith Chew, Brandon Chew, Grant Burke, Gary Charles Chew, Caleb Chew, and Christina Chew; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6 p.m., service will follow at 7 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 28, 2019