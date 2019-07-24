Gary Willard McMahan passed away on July 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



Gary was born in Tallahassee on Aug. 5, 1961 to Clyde and Joan Tatum McMahan. He was a custodial supervisor for the Leon County School Board. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching westerns and loved the Florida State Seminoles.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Jane McMahan; daughters, Shelia McMahan-Dukes (Ahmin) of Crawfordville and Heather Harris (Chris) of Crawfordville; son, Scott Sadberry (Dana) of Crawfordville; brothers, Clyde McMahan of Crawfordville and Donnie Burdick (Cyndi) Monticello; 12 grandchildren, Caleb, Kayla, Kyrah, Harley, Hayden, Caitlyn, Christopher, Airian, Joseph, Karl, Hailee, Nikayla and one on the way Jaelynn. He is also survived by his four-legged daughter Sugar.



He was predeceased by his parents; and three brothers Kyle McMahan, Paul McMahan, and John Tatum.



A visitation was held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., with the funeral services held on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home 3322 Apalachee Chapel in Tallahassee, (850) 942-2929, with burial taking place at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 North Monroe Street in Tallahasseee.

