GAYLE WHEELER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAYLE WHEELER.
Service Information
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL
32327
(850)-926-5919
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gayle Wheeler, 72, of Shell Point, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home with her loving family.

She was a retired Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Kennesaw State University and was a very active volunteer at the Wakulla Senior Center. She attended Seafarers Chapel in Shell Point.

Survivors include her children, Melinda Overton, and Stuart Overton; brothers, Mark Olive and Robert Olive; and granddaughter Kayla Collier.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.