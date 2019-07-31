Gayle Wheeler, 72, of Shell Point, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home with her loving family.
She was a retired Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Kennesaw State University and was a very active volunteer at the Wakulla Senior Center. She attended Seafarers Chapel in Shell Point.
Survivors include her children, Melinda Overton, and Stuart Overton; brothers, Mark Olive and Robert Olive; and granddaughter Kayla Collier.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 1, 2019