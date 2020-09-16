George Andrew "Andy" Jones Jr., 57, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly Sept. 11, 2020.
He was a lifetime resident of Crawfordville. Andy was a heavy equipment operator, loved to fish and fish some more, enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone who would come and everyone who ate considered him a "Master Chef." Andy will be missed by many and they will surely miss his jokes and laughter.
Survivors include his mother, Faye Jones; father, George Jones Sr.; sons, Wesley Jones and Timmy Sanders; three sisters, Lynn Taff, Cindy Jones, and Kym Staples (husband John); brother, Gib Jones; and grandchildren, Peyton and Adalynn.
Family received friends Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Baptist Church, 486 Beechwood Dr. in Crawfordville, burial followed at Pioneer Church Cemetery.
