George Edgar Metcalf, 82, of Panacea, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home in Panacea surrounded by his family.
Edgar was a native of Panacea and lived there his entire life, he was retired from Wakulla High School where he was the Small Engine Mechanic Instructor, JV Football and Baseball Coach and was one time the wrestling coach. Edgar loved to fish and after retiring he had a fishing guide business. He attended the Panacea Full Gospel Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ruby Metcalf; and his two children, Eddie Metcalf and Rhonda Griffin; his brother Morris Metcalf. There are five grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher (wife Emilee), Devin, Madison, and Madden; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Carlyn – all of his grandchildren were very special to him.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Panacea Full Gospel Church and the family received friends an hour prior to the service. Burial followed at the Panacea Cemetery.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).