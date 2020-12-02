1/1
George Edgar Metcalf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edgar Metcalf, 82, of Panacea, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home in Panacea surrounded by his family.

Edgar was a native of Panacea and lived there his entire life, he was retired from Wakulla High School where he was the Small Engine Mechanic Instructor, JV Football and Baseball Coach and was one time the wrestling coach. Edgar loved to fish and after retiring he had a fishing guide business. He attended the Panacea Full Gospel Church.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ruby Metcalf; and his two children, Eddie Metcalf and Rhonda Griffin; his brother Morris Metcalf. There are five grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher (wife Emilee), Devin, Madison, and Madden; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Carlyn – all of his grandchildren were very special to him.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Panacea Full Gospel Church and the family received friends an hour prior to the service. Burial followed at the Panacea Cemetery.

Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Dec. 2, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved