Gerald Allen Griffin, Sr., 83, of Lamont, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
A visitation is planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee FL 32311, (850) 942-2929. A second visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Zephyrhills Alliance Church on Fort King Road in Zephyrhills from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with a graveside service following at Geiger Cemetery.
Gerald was born Dec. 4, 1937 in Lakeland to Thomas J. and Harriett H. Griffin. He worked at 707 Ranch of Branchborough, the Blue Key Fruit Company of Lutz, and in 1969 started Wholesale Ice of Zephyrhills and sold in 2008. In 1980, he founded the G R Bar Ranch/Griffin Ranch in Lamont and it is still a working ranch today. Gerald also founded the Blue G Hunt Club that is still operational. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, cows and tractors. His favorite shows to watch on TV was RFD TV, Wheel of Fortune and Western movies.
Survivors include his sons, Gerald Griffin Jr. (June), Harold Steven Griffin, and Timmy Lee Griffin (Karen) all of Zephyrhills, and Thomas Johnathan Griffin of Lamont; one brother, Harold Leroy Griffin (Angie) of Bonifay; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Harnage Griffin; a sister, Louella Faye; and a brother Thomas Griffin.
