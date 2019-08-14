Gernard Alard Gowdy, 87, passed away Monday early morning, Aug. 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Gernard was a lifelong resident of Crawfordville, a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church in Crawfordville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 - Korean Conflict. A Chef from 1954, he started at Wakulla Springs and ended in 1999 at Wakulla Springs with Vanes Restaurant in between. He was a people person who enjoyed meeting new faces and loved his family greatly.
Survivors include a son, Chuck Duncan of Crawfordville; daughter, Beverly (Roger) Savage of Crawfordville; brothers, Gilbert Gowdy, Richard Gowdy and Gerry Gowdy, all of Crawfordville; brother-in-law, Joseph Amato; sisters, Christine Gowdy of Tallahassee, and Helen Schweihsberg of Woodville; grandchildren, April (Hogan) Rester and Stacey (T.J.) Porter; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Clint, Jaxson and Faith.
Gernard was predeceased by his parents, Leland "Al" Gowdy, and Lula Council Gowdy; his wife, Joan Amato; sisters, Eunice Long and Irma Welch.
Visitation will be held at the Pioneer Baptist Church in Crawfordville on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m. for family and 6 to 7 p.m. for friends. Memorial Service will be held at the church on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Gernard will be laid to rest following services, at Whiddon Cemetery in Crawfordville. Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida 32327. 850-926-4407 Please sign in on the website at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com.
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019