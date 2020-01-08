Gilbert Harmon Gowdy, 93, of Crawfordville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Crawfordville. He was born May 27, 1926 to parents Leland and Lula Gowdy. He was a member and a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville and also served as the Sunday School Director for 31 years. He served in the U.S. Army and he went overseas to Korea. He was a farmer, loved his cows and was a neighbor to everyone. He always prayed for his country and for the military.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Gowdy; and his grandson Matt.
Survivors include his two sons Duane Gowdy and Craig Gowdy; two brothers, Richard Gowdy and Gerry Gowdy; two sisters, Christine Gowdy and Helen Schweinsberg; four grandchildren, Lucy, Jeff, Phillip, and Jake; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville. The Funeral Service was held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville, with the burial following immediately after the service at the Whiddon Lake Cemetery in Crawfordville.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Gowdy family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 9, 2020