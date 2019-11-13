Glenda Gayle Eubanks, 80, known as Nippi to family and friends, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Glenda was born in Greenville, Florida on May 11, 1939 to Hardy and Jessie Gayle. She was raised in Ocala and was a long time resident of Wakulla County. She was a member of Crawfordville United Methodist Church. She retired from the State of Florida. She loved the outdoors, swimming, sun-tanning and deep sea fishing.
Nippi is survived by her brother, JR Gayle of Crawfordville; sister, Ruth Sherman of Tampa; her daughter, Shawn (son-in-law 0die) Hoover of Crawfordville; son, Fred Sharpton of Crawfordville; her grandchildren, Jordan Hoover and Gabe Hoover of Crawfordville and Brandon and Jerry Hoover of Wewahitchka; great-grandchildren, Brayton Hoover of Crawfordville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, father, two sisters and her husband. She also left behind cherished, lifelong friend, Charlsie Hughes and Dee Dingler, who in recent years have cared for Nippi and continues to minister to her family.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Crawfordville United Methodist Church. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Project. (alzfdn.org).
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Nov. 14, 2019