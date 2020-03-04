Glenna Faye Paynter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Faye Paynter.
Service Information
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
32303
(850)-385-2193
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakfield Cemetery
Monticello, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Glenna Faye Paynter died on March 1, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Wanda and Ken Twombly of Havana; her children, Ivan lee Paynter, Helena Jo and Richard Hendry, Robert Lee and Dorinda Paynter, all of Tallahassee, and Kenneth Michael and Betty Paynter from Crawfordville; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her Husband Jack Paynter; son Randy Dale Paynter; and granddaughter Jackie Powers.

There will be a graveside service at Oakfield cemetery in Monticello at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee is assisting the family with arrangements (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.