Glenna Faye Paynter died on March 1, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Wanda and Ken Twombly of Havana; her children, Ivan lee Paynter, Helena Jo and Richard Hendry, Robert Lee and Dorinda Paynter, all of Tallahassee, and Kenneth Michael and Betty Paynter from Crawfordville; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her Husband Jack Paynter; son Randy Dale Paynter; and granddaughter Jackie Powers.
There will be a graveside service at Oakfield cemetery in Monticello at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee is assisting the family with arrangements (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 5, 2020