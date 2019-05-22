Glenna Mae Linville, 75, of Crawfordville, died May 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She had lived in Crawfordville for 4 years.
Survivors include five children, Missy Bergantino (Matt), Jackie Parrott (A.J.), Doug Gajus, David Gajus (Melody), and Jane DeGeorge (Brent); two sisters, Rhonda Maples (Ron), and Pat Stringfield; 12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter.
Funeral Service will be Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00 am at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 23, 2019