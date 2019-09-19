Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Crowell. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean Crowell lived 76 years and sadly passed away in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.



Gloria was born to Gordon C and Dorothy B. Rock/Snide on March 23, 1943 in Springfield, Vt.



Survivors include her second husband, Jim Crowell, who resides in Crawfordville; seven siblings, Martha Benoit, Linda, Judith, Douglas, Gordy, Carl, and Gary Snide, who all live in Vermont; her children include Buddy Randall, Roxanna Lee, who live in Florida and James Randall, who lives in Alaska; at least eight grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Gloria was employed in various occupations throughout her life, but most notable was her enjoyment as a waitress in Chiefland. She enjoyed caring for and believing only in the good of others. Other pleasures in life included the travels her and Jim would take to local small town festivals and the like. When at home, she loved putting puzzles together or talking to her family on the phone. While Gloria was born in Vermont, she lived the last 43 years of her life in Tennessee and Florida.



Gloria will always be remembered for her loving charm that she had for everyone. She will not be forgotten. May peace be with her.



"Go With God"

