Grace E. Langston, 80, of Smith Creek, passed away March 31, 2020.
She moved to Smith Creek in 1967 where she was a homemaker and took care of her family. Grace was a member of Mount Elon Baptist Church where she was active in WMU and teaching Sunday School, a caretaker at heart, enjoyed working in her yard and flowers and truly loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Ginger Rawlins and husband Pat, Billy Langston and wife Wanda, Susan Thomas and husband Bobby, and Debbie Sanders and husband Kirk; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Langston; parents Willie and Susan Tomlinson; sister Virginia Marsh; and brothers Ernest Peterson and George Peterson.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mount Elon Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 9, 2020