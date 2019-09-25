Guy H. Hudson, 1925-2019, peacefully passed away Sept.10, 2019, surrounded by family.
Guy was born in Columbus, Ga. in 1925 to Guy and Mary (Lawrence) Hudson and was raised in Sopchoppy. Guy joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 as an airplane mechanic based in Sanford. As a lifelong employee of American Airlines, he transported troops during the Vietnam War. He retired from American Airlines in 1986 after 35 years as one of the last professional flight engineers. Guy was an accomplished aviator, sailor, and family man who was full of spirit and always put others before himself. He will be greatly missed.
Guy is predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Louise Butler Hudson (57); son, Richard Hudson (71); brothers, Andy Roberts (76) and Wayne Roberts (81).
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dinah Hudson; brothers, Herbert Roberts (Annette), Walter Roberts (Beverly) and Tommy Roberts (Donna); sister-in-law, Chris Roberts; daughter, Cindy Blacketer (Don); stepsons, Tim Jordan, Todd Jordan, Chuck Jordan and Wesley Jordan; granddaughters: Julie Douglass (Bob) and Sarika Hudson; grandson, Jordan Blacketer (Sara); great-grandchildren: Bobby Douglass, Zoey and Sofia Blacketer.
Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home 205 South Broad St. Chandler, Texas. Internment will follow at a later date at Restland Memorial Park of Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in support of our veterans. garysinisefoundation.org or by check to PO Box 368, Woodland Hill CA 91365. Please make reference to the memory of Guy H. Hudson.
Arrangements entrusted to Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 26, 2019