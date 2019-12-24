Harley Brown, 88, of Sopchoppy, died Dec. 22, 2019.
He was born Aug. 27, 1931 to his parents Harvey and Mattie Oaks Brown in Sanborn, and lived most of his life in Sopchoppy. Harley was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired after many years as a Printer with Rose Printing.
He is survived by his wife, Pansy Brown; children, Warren Brown and Pamela Julene Brown Jolly; four sisters, Loretta Borde, Sena Nesmith, Jeanette Clemons, and Linda Ward; and granddaughter Amelia Grace Jolly.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Sanborn Cemetery in Sopchoppy.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 25, 2019