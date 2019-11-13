Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harris Edward Johnson Sr., passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Harris was a longtime resident of both Tallahassee and Crawfordville.



Harris retired after dedicating 33 years of service to the honored profession of Fire Fighter with The City of Tallahassee Fire Department.



He was a proud member of the Renegade Team with Bill Durham for many years. He was also a member of the Leon and Wakulla County Sheriff's Mounted Posse for many years. Harris recruited volunteers with the understanding that safety was first. Harris rode in many parades, community, and school events without an incident.



Harris also worked with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, serving as a deputy during and after his retirement from the Fire Department. He was proud of the fact that he served for four Sheriff's during his career.



Harris is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; brother, Charles (Wynona) Johnson; sons, Eldrid (friend, Melinda) and Estes (Katie) Johnson; granddaughter, Kaitlin Dodd and other family and friends.



Harris was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Faye Johnson; ex-wife, Billie Jean Chitty; son, Edward Johnson; brother, Ronald Johnson.



Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Happy trails to our dearest Harris…Until we meet again.



Our thanks go out to the Big Bend Hospice for their special caring and help.



At Harris' request there will not be a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches Inc., P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch FL 32064 or a .

