Helen Lee Ryals, 80, of Sopchoppy died Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Nathan Ryals; four children, Terry Ryals (wife Kaye), Jackie Ryals, Penny Deese (husband Cleo), and Kathy Myers (husband Eddie); brother, Robert Lockhart (wife Gene); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild and two on the way.
Graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
).