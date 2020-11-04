1/1
Helen T. Strickland
1947 - 2020
Helen T. Strickland, 73, of Crawfordville, passed away at her home with her loving family on Oct. 27, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born Jan. 2, 1947 to parents H.T. & Gladys Adams and lived her entire life in Crawfordville, where she graduated from Crawfordville High School. Her parents owned and operated Adams Gas Station in downtown Crawfordville. She retired from Centel/Sprint phone company as an Administrator. Helen was the Sexton over the Crawfordville Cemetery for many years, an active member of the Wakulla County Historical Society and she enjoyed making greeting cards. She will be missed by many family members and friends, but her grandchildren Drew & Sadie will miss her "Nana Hugs".

Survivors include her husband of 54 years Albert Strickland; daughter Molly Peck and husband A.J.; sister Jean Dykes; and her loving grandchildren, Drew and Sadie.

She was predeceased by her parents, H.T. & Gladys Adams.

The family received friends Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 10 -1 a.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. The funeral service was at 11 a.m., and burial followed at the Crawfordville Cemetery.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com

Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
