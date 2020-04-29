Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herstine (Nix) Posey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herstine Nix Posey, 84, of Greenville, South Carolina, wife of the late Billie R. Posey Sr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.



Born In Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James R. Nix and the late Christine Mills Nix Jarrard. Mrs. Posey worked at the J.P. Stevens Slater Plant; she was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church.



Surviving are two sons, Barry Glen Posey and his wife Suzanne, and Christopher Nolan Posey and his wife Monica; three brothers, Mike Nix (Joyce), Gene Nix (Helga) and Dicky Nix (Nancy); four grandchildren, Nikki Thornhill, Jason Posey (Tabitha), Amber Posey, Jamie Cole, and Zackary Cole; and two great-grandchildren, Carsyn Cole and Kaitlin Shumway; along with many loving nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Billie Richard "Rick" Posey Jr.



A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

