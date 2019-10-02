H.L. "Lee" Plympton, 89, of Crawfordville, passed at away at his home on Sept. 24, 2019, with his loving family.
He was born Feb. 11, 1930 in Ava, Missouri to parents Harold and Gertrude Plympton. After graduating High School he joined the U.S. Navy, was a Master Carpenter and Commercial Fisherman. Lee moved from Fort Pierce to Crawfordville in 1984. He attended Pioneer Baptist Church.
Survivors include nine children, Mandy Plympton McCranie, Kat Plympton, Barbara Jackson (Charles), Larry Plympton (Nancy), Gene Surber (Darlene), Jimmy Surber (Sandy), Robert Surber (SuPom), Herman O'Shields, and Richard Marshall; and 28 grandchildren.
The family received friends on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville and the Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m. Burial followed at the Arran Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 3, 2019