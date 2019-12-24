Hubert L. Hinton, 83, of Crawfordville (Spring Creek), died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
A native of Butler, Ga., he was born Aug. 9, 1936. He was a long time resident of Jefferson, Ga. where he raised a family with his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth P. Hinton. Hubert was a poultry farmer and loved hunting and fishing. In the late 1970s, he and his family became proprietors of Bud's Marina in Wakulla County.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth P. Hinton; mother, Cleone W. Byrd; father, Jake B. Hinton; brother, Wanza Hinton; and sister, Grace H. Robinson.
Survivors include his three daughters, Tempie Sailors (Jeff Petty) and Tonja Guilford (Don) all of Crawfordville, and Tamra Smith (Terry) of McIntyre, Ga.; a grandson, Sterling Guilford of Tallahassee; a brother, Frank Byrd (Betsy) of Milledgeville, Ga., and a sister Vangeline Hinton (Howard) of Beaumont, Texas.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Services provided by Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 25, 2019