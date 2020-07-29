Ida B. "Ruth" Snodgrass DeLong, of Woodville, died early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, at Eden Springs Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Emery N. DeLong Sr.; three sons, Emery N. DeLong Jr. (wife Donna) of Raeford, N.C., Mitchell C. DeLong, and Shawn D. DeLong (wife Grace), all of Wakulla County; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Georgia May Olefield of Wakulla; and one brother-in-law, Andrew DeLong (wife Gail) of Medford, Ohio.
The funeral was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the White Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery located at 1900 Lawhon Road in Woodville. Service was graveside.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
).