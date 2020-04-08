James Clarence "JR" Roberts, 69, of Tallahassee, passed away on March 30, 2020 after an extended illness.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1950 in Tallahassee.
He was predeceased by his mother, Ernestine Bridges; his father, John Bridges; and his brother Jerry Roberts.
He is survived by his son Nick Roberts of Crawfordville; his daughter Zaina Kinsey (husband Thomas) of Crawfordville; his sister Cathy Emick (husband Bill) of Trout Run, Penn.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a member of IBEW #1205 in Gainesville. He loved hunting, fishing, playing pool and meeting his friends for breakfast.
There will be a private memorial held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Crawfordville (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 9, 2020