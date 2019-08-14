James "Jimmy" Franklin Martin, 65, of Crawfordville, died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born in Waycross, Ga. on May 13, 1954. Jimmy was in the construction business and worked in landscaping. He loved working in the yard, fishing, coloring and collecting stuff (things and junk). He was a strong believer in God.
Survivors include a daughter, Renee Martin; son, Neil Martin; two sisters, Janie Branch and husband Greg, and Donna Jackson; and two grandchildren, Trent and Madison Martin.
The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville, with a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for the funeral expenses.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Martin Family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 15, 2019