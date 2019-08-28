Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lynn Beard. View Sign Service Information Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services 2758 Coastal Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-4407 Send Flowers Obituary





James was born March 21, 1962 in Portsmouth, Va. to parents Harold (Jim) Lynn Beard and Merlene Mayfield Beard.



He is survived by two sons, William "Billy" Beard of Alabama and Harley Davidson Beard of Pinellas Park; one daughter, Tonya Marie Beard of Pinellas Park; his mother, Merlene Mayfield Beard of Woodville; two brothers, Alvin Jerome "Jerry" and wife Christy Ellis Beard of Hosford, and Christopher Scott and wife Natosha Glisson Beard of Crawfordville; a sister, Teresa Ann "Terry" Beard and husband Warren Howard Musselwhite of Lamont; two granddaughters, Katharina Una Beard and Shelby Marie Beard of Pinellas Park; his former wife and mother of two children, Debora Beard of Pinellas Park; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



He was predeceased by his father, Harold "Jim" Lynn Beard; grandparents, Walter Jack Sheffield and Minnie Lee Sheffield; and grandson, Aston Martin Beard.



Funeral arrangements are pending, family has set up a "Go Fund Me" page to help offset the funeral cost or money can be paid directly to the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home after Thursday to inquire about time and date for service.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida, 32327 or (850) 926-4407.



Please sign the online guestbook where you can leave condolences to the family at

James Lynn Beard, 57, of Bowling Green, Florida, formerly of St. Marks, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 of massive heart attack.James was born March 21, 1962 in Portsmouth, Va. to parents Harold (Jim) Lynn Beard and Merlene Mayfield Beard.He is survived by two sons, William "Billy" Beard of Alabama and Harley Davidson Beard of Pinellas Park; one daughter, Tonya Marie Beard of Pinellas Park; his mother, Merlene Mayfield Beard of Woodville; two brothers, Alvin Jerome "Jerry" and wife Christy Ellis Beard of Hosford, and Christopher Scott and wife Natosha Glisson Beard of Crawfordville; a sister, Teresa Ann "Terry" Beard and husband Warren Howard Musselwhite of Lamont; two granddaughters, Katharina Una Beard and Shelby Marie Beard of Pinellas Park; his former wife and mother of two children, Debora Beard of Pinellas Park; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.He was predeceased by his father, Harold "Jim" Lynn Beard; grandparents, Walter Jack Sheffield and Minnie Lee Sheffield; and grandson, Aston Martin Beard.Funeral arrangements are pending, family has set up a "Go Fund Me" page to help offset the funeral cost or money can be paid directly to the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home after Thursday to inquire about time and date for service.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida, 32327 or (850) 926-4407.Please sign the online guestbook where you can leave condolences to the family at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com. Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close