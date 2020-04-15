James S. Gerus went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020.
He was born to Stephen and Mary Gerus on Feb. 8, 1943 in Dearborn, Mich. He had lived in Crawfordville for 19 years.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Linda J. Gerus; sister, Suzanne Lesinski (John); step-children, Susan Doane (Darrell), Peter Hackleman (Sandra), and Robert Hackleman; nephew, Steve Gerus (Annette); sister-in-law, Evelyn Bicknese; and many grandchildren and great-granchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; and stepson, David Hackleman.
He had retired from IBM after 30 years. He was a member of Sopchoppy Lions and The Woodworkers and Woodturners clubs in Tallahassee. He volunteered for many years for the Prison Ministry at the Wakulla Correctional Institution. He was a member of Christ Church Anglican.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Big Ben Hospice and the caregivers and staff at St. Augustine Plantation Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice (www.BigBendHospice.org).
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 16, 2020