James "Ricky" Tatum, 68, of Crawfordville, died July 2, 2020.
Ricky worked in restaurants and helped everyone. He was a faithful, loyal, longtime member of Pioneer Baptist Church. When you met him you knew he was a Christian man.
Survivors include his sister, Alicia Peel; brother, Tim Tatum; niece, Aaren Cassidy and two nephews Tyler Tatum and Ryan Reyna.
Ricky was predeceased by his loving mother Mary Ann Tatum.
A Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The service will be for Ricky and his mother Mary Ann Tatum who died March 19, 2020.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).