James Wilson Hauck
James Wilson Hauck, 86, of Crawfordville, passed away Sept. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary June Hauck; sons, Edward Hauck and Bruce Hauck; three granddaughters, Rachel and Michelle Hauck, and Melissa Bonilla; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Geneva C. Hauck.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pioneer Baptist Church. Services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12 noon. Masks are suggested but not required by the church. Flowers will be accepted. The family also requests donations be made to the Green Beret Foundation (gsof.org) or Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org).

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).

Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pioneer Baptist Church
SEP
30
Service
10:00 AM
Pioneer Baptist Church
SEP
30
Interment
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
September 28, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan L Blackburn
Friend
