Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM River of Life Church 445 Donaldson Williams Rd Crawfordville , FL Funeral service 11:00 AM River of Life Church 445 Donaldson Williams Rd Crawfordville , FL Obituary

Jane Ellen Strickland, 78, of Crawfordville, went to her Heavenly Home on July 23, 2019.



She was born April 4, 1941 in Sarasota. She and her family owned a Dairy Farm in Okeechobee/Bradenton, before moving to Crawfordville. Jane Ellen was a Homemaker and a woman of prayer. She loved praying for others and seeing the Lord's Hand move in their behalf.



Through her life she was very active in the churches she attended; Secretary at Samoset First Baptist Church in Bradenton, a GA teacher for young girls at the Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation in Okeechobee, she fostered many children in her home, active volunteer at Manatee Memorial Hospital as a Pink Lady for the baby nursery, was a teacher for young married couples in Sunday School, spent a lot of time ministering to young women as they started new families and served in many church nurseries. She was an active member of Concerned Women for America, where she spent a lot of time as a Pro-Life Activist. She picketed in front of abortion clinics and went to Washington to march at the Supreme Court, when the Roe vs Wade was attempting to be overturned. She won an award as a CWA member for all of her accomplishments.



Jane Ellen loved God and loved His Presence and her family was blessed in return. She dearly loved everyone she met. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Crawfordville.



Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Tony Strickland; her children, Christina Ray, Tony Strickland Jr. and his wife Ginger, Rhett Strickland and his wife Lori, William Strickland and his wife Trisha, Samantha Bellew and husband Shannon; brother, Danny Moore and his wife Margaret; sister JoAnn Hall and her husband Harvey; first cousin and dear friend, Clara Sparkman; 22 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



The family received friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the River of Life Church, 445 Donaldson Williams Road in Crawfordville. Funeral Service began at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women's Pregnancy Center, 886 Woodville Hwy., Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 210-1276.



Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Strickland family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or



