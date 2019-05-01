Guest Book View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Lorene Allen, 67, of Crawfordville, died at home with her loving family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019.



She was born Feb. 21, 1952 in Thomaston, Ga. and moved to Crawfordville in 1968. She met her husband Bub at that time and they were married for 51 years. Janice loved her life and she gave her love to everyone. She managed the Sunshine Jr. Food Stores in Wakulla, Leon, Franklin and Gadsden counties before she and Bub opened Allen's Auto Rebuilders. They worked together for many years before retirement. She loved to fish and had a very special fishing buddy, Pam; enjoyed going to yard sales with anyone who would go with her; and she loved to listen to Gospel Music. She was a member of Panacea Full Gospel Church.



Survivors include her husband, Bub Allen; children, Christian Glover, Hannah Glover, Isaiah Glover and Jeremiah Glover; siblings, Louise Hindmon (husband Larry), Dannie Hale (wife Pam), Tony Hale (wife Betty Mae), and Barry Hale (wife Sheila); mother-in-law, Lucille Allen; and many nieces and nephews.



The family received friends on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Panacea Full Gospel Church and Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Panacea Cemetery.



