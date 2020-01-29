Jeanette Ann Roe was born on Jan. 26, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to her parents, Gerald and Velma Keener. She married Larry Roe on May 15, 1965. She died peacefully in Crawfordville on Jan. 24, 2020.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry; her three children: Randal Roe (Andrea) of Crawfordville, Bethanie Leatherman (Robert) of Crawfordville, and Kathleen Funk (Travis) of Syracuse, Ind.; two brothers: Gerald Keener Jr. (Patricia) of Indianapolis, and Thomas Keener (Vanessa) of Edinburgh, Ind.; her stepmother, Lois Keener of Columbia City, Ind.; seven grandchildren: Isaac Roe, Megan Leatherman, Steven Roe, Ben Leatherman, Jon Leatherman, Ian Funk, and Emma Funk; and her beloved aunt, Delores Warren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Velma Keener.
Jeanette was a member of the Crawfordville congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb.1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1298 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020