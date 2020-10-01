Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennie Kay Morris, a senior classification officer with Franklin Correctional Institution, died on Sept. 24, 2020.Survivors include her mother, Barbara "Ann" Morris; her brother Ronnie (Carol) Morris of Perry; two sisters, Brenda Lolley and Susan Heath, both of Carrabelle; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her father, Louie Gene Morris of Carrabelle.Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assembly of God Church of Carrabelle. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m.David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com ).

