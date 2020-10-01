1/
Jennie Kay Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Kay Morris, a senior classification officer with Franklin Correctional Institution, died on Sept. 24, 2020.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara "Ann" Morris; her brother Ronnie (Carol) Morris of Perry; two sisters, Brenda Lolley and Susan Heath, both of Carrabelle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Louie Gene Morris of Carrabelle.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assembly of God Church of Carrabelle. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved