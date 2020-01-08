Jessica Ann Spears (Jessie), 33, left this earth suddenly on Dec. 30, 2019, as a result of injuries from a vehicle accident.
Jessie was born on Sept. 9, 1986, to Danny and Ginger Spears.
She is survived by her three children, Erin, Caleb, and Peyton; her mother, Ginger Spears, her maternal grandparents, Mack and Bernice Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends, all of who loved her to the fullest.
Jessie was predeceased by her father, Danny Spears; and her paternal grandparents, Margaret Taff Spears (Margie) and John William Spears.
Jessie was full of life, unpretentious, compassionate, very tender hearted and lived life to the fullest. She had a love of the outdoors, including fishing, hunting and racing that she learned from her father. Jessie loved everyone, especially her three children, Erin, Caleb and Peyton, who adored her.
While she left this earth too soon, she touched so many lives. Jessie is now finally at peace in a beautiful place. A memorial service honoring Jessie will be held at a later date.
"Shine on Jessie" you will be missed but your precious memory will live forever in the hearts of those who loved you.
Beggs Funeral Home, Apalachee Parkway Chapel, (850) 942-2929 or Fax (850) 942-2197.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 9, 2020