Jessie James Langston, 90, of Tallahassee, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020.



He was born in Smith Creek, Florida on Jan. 8, 1930 to parents Audie and Ruth Langston. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Air Force 1948-1952 and served in Korea. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force and returned home to help his parents run their service station. He eventually operated his own Chevron station on Woodward Avenue and continued to excel many years as an automobile mechanic in Tallahassee until retirement. Two of Jessie's greatest enjoyments in life were hunting and fishing. He took his family on many adventures with him; he loved his family and the times they shared together. As a Christian he truly felt closest to God when surrounded by nature, whether it was on the river, the gulf, the forest or as he traveled. He had quite a wit, and was a wonderful storyteller. He had a way of telling stories with such a natural born cadence that it kept his family and friends captivated and delighted just to be listening to him share.



Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Betty Ketchum Gibbs Langston; daughters, Tamara Langston Dickson (Mark), and Lisa Gibbs Garrett; daughter-in-law Paula Kelley; brother Gene Langston (Marjorie); many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



He was predeceased by his children's mother Louise Durrance Langston; and sons Kelwin Langston and Derek Langston.



Family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Carrabelle, and Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with interment to follow.



Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or (850) 878-5310 or



Skip & Trey Young of Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family (850-926-5919 or

