Joan Rosemarie Harrell, 74 of Welaka, Fla., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Joan was born in Madison to Carl and Irene Vickers.
Joan was predeceased by her father, Carl Vickers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Carl Harrell; her mother Irene Vickers-Jenkins of Jacksonville; son, Randy Harrell and wife, Jessica of Jacksonville Beach; daughter, Lisa Oshman and husband, Kenneth of Ponte Vedra; grandchildren, Emily Elrod and husband Blake of Green Cove Springs; Sam, Presley and Audrey Harrell; and great grandchildren, Sophie and Barrett Elrod.
Joan loved her family; she was the best Wife, Mom and Mema. She enjoyed and loved living on the St. Johns River. She had a successful career in real estate sales. She volunteered over 25 years as a member of the Lions Club and served in many positions including President of Palatka Lions Club and District 35-L Secretary. She loved playing bridge and Words with Friends; and she loved to win! Joan's sense of humor and care for others was admirable. She is dancing with Jesus now, playing bridge and looking down on all her precious family and friends.
Please join us as we celebrate her life on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Palatka Baptist Temple, 908 North State Road 19, Palatka FL 32177.
Watts Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Wakulla News on Nov. 21, 2019