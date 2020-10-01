Joann Revell Lewis, 76, of Woodville passed away on Sept. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Howell "Gary" Lewis; son, Jeff Lewis (Sharon) of Panacea; grandsons, Jeffery Lewis (Katie) of Panacea, and Gaige Lewis of Bristol; and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Orion Revell Jr. and Lula Mae Bradwell; and her son, Howell Greg Lewis.
Joann was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved spending time with her family, camping and following her grandchildren's activities.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee FL 32308; or (850) 575-4998; or covenanthospice.org.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
).