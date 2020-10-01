1/
Joann (Revell) Lewis
Joann Revell Lewis, 76, of Woodville passed away on Sept. 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Howell "Gary" Lewis; son, Jeff Lewis (Sharon) of Panacea; grandsons, Jeffery Lewis (Katie) of Panacea, and Gaige Lewis of Bristol; and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Orion Revell Jr. and Lula Mae Bradwell; and her son, Howell Greg Lewis.
Joann was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved spending time with her family, camping and following her grandchildren's activities.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee FL 32308; or (850) 575-4998; or covenanthospice.org.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).

Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roy Smith
Classmate
September 27, 2020
you are my best friend,wife ,mother,grandmother and greatgrandmother ,walk with god and greg
H.Gary lewis
