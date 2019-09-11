Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Winston "Wimpy Joe" Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Winston Walker, "Wimpy Joe", left this earthly life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.



Originally from Escambia County, Wimpy Joe had lived in Wakulla County since 1970. He was born in Bay Springs, Florida on Nov. 2, 1935. He was retired from Olin Corporation (St. Marks Powder). Wimpy Joe was a member of the Church of Christ at Wakulla. He was also a founding member of the Wakulla Gridiron Club.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mavis Ola Walker; four children, Ginger Grand, Rhonda (George, Jr.) Harper, Joe (Rhonda) Walker, and Steve (Deidre) Walker, all of Crawfordville. Wimpy Joe was the beloved granddaddy of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Wimpy Joe loved hunting, freshwater fishing, camping, traveling, woodworking, and assisting his beloved wife, Granola, working in her garden. He was actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very few things were more important to him than worshipping God and he was a very active member of the church, often taking turns with the working roles in the service.



There will be a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at Wakulla Church of Christ, located at 426 Woodville Hwy. in Crawfordville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Covenant Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle N.E., Tallahassee FL 32308.



David Conn and Kim Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family (850-926-3333 or

