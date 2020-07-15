Joeann Velma Vesecky, born Jan. 6, 1930 in Chicago, passed July 12, 2020 in her home with her devoted caregiver, Michele Roddy, at her side.
She attended Chicago Art Institute and was a talented artist who enjoyed painting as a hobby throughout her life. She married Miles Vesecky on Feb. 14, 1969. She had an amazing career as a travel agent in downtown Chicago and became a worldwide traveler. After his death, she moved to Shell Point where she became the first woman volunteer firefighter for the Apalachee Bay Volunteer Fire Department. She was a member of the Apalachee Bay Yacht Club from 1987 and kept spirits high, hearing many tall tales as she served drinks to the members. Joeann was the registration chairperson for the Stephen Smith Regatta for 25 years. She generously gave her time and talents to her community - Shell Point!
Joeann loved the sea. She and her husband, Miles, enjoyed cruising on "Puddy Tat," on Lake Michigan in Chicago. Later, she and Jack Ridner sailed the Gulf on the "Go For It." She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, positive attitude, and strong love of family and an abundance of loving friends. She brought out the best in everyone, made everyone feel special, and encouraged us to "go for it!" She will be missed by many and will live on through our many fond memories.
She is survived by her daughters, Gwenn (John) Bushnell of Addison Illinois, Janis (Bill) Chapman of Lake in the Hills, Illinois and her son, Scott (Barbara) Vesecky of Forest Grove, Oregon; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joe and Anna (Tichma) Pav; her husband, Miles F. Vesecky; and her sister, Nancy Standley-Burt.
She is also survived by her beloved kitty cat, Pepper who was her constant loving companion for the past 12 years!
A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements
