John Clinton "Clint" Rudd, Jr., age 56, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a valiant three-year battle with cancer.



He was born Nov. 4, 1962 in Tallahassee. He was a 23-year law enforcement veteran, and before that he worked his way from deckhand to captain of the supply boats of John E. Graham and Sons. He loved his family and friends, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered by his love for the people in his life and the time he shared with them.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Missy Brown Rudd; two daughters Emily and Carly Rudd; sisters Rita Rudd and Starr Faux; and brother Bruce Faux; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bettye Marie Rudd and John Clinton Rudd, Sr.



The family received friends, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Bevis Harvey Young Chapel, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A memorial service immediately followed the visitation.



A reception was held at Crawfordville United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, after the memorial service.



A private interment will be held at a later date at Sanborn Cemetery, Sopchoppy, FL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.



David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements.



