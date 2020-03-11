John David "Dave" Parramore, 70, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, in Tallahassee due to complications of lung cancer.
He was born Nov. 19, 1949 in Marianna. He was owner of Parramore's Marine Service in Carrabelle. He loved fishing, traveling, exploring in the woods, reading and telling people about history. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being around family and friends. He would always light up a room with his incredible smile and laugh.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hubert E. and Jacqueline M. Parramore.
He is survived by his wife, Gail M. Parramore of Lamont; his daughter , Kimberly (Heather) Abernathy of Buford, Ga.; his brother, William "Bill" Parramore (Marianna) of Windermere; his grandson, Jake H. Abernathy III (22) of Buford, Ga.; his stepdaughter, Abigail W. Martin (John), of Lamont; and his step grandchildren, Kaden Martin, Adalyn Martin, and Kallen Martin.
A celebration of life will be planned for later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in memory of Dave Parramore.
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 12, 2020