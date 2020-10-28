John "Andy" Hall, 65, of Crawfordville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Oct.26, 2020.
In his younger years he grew up in Sylvester, Georgia and moved to Crawfordville 24 years ago. He graduated from Rickards High School. Andy loved baking. He worked with Publix for 32 years and then opened and operated Karen's Bakery in Crawfordville for the last 8 years, where people in this community truly loved the pastries. He enjoyed bass fishing, yard work and loved all the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Karen E. Hall; his son, Travis Hall and wife Alexis; siblings, Skip Hall and wife Patsy, Linda Bennett and husband Ted, Penn Hall and Wayne Hall; 3 grandchildren, Gene, Lewis and Logan.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 128 Shepherdwood Dr. in Crawfordville, Florida 32327.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
).