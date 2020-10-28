1/
JOHN "ANDY" HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Andy" Hall, 65, of Crawfordville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Oct.26, 2020.

In his younger years he grew up in Sylvester, Georgia and moved to Crawfordville 24 years ago. He graduated from Rickards High School. Andy loved baking. He worked with Publix for 32 years and then opened and operated Karen's Bakery in Crawfordville for the last 8 years, where people in this community truly loved the pastries. He enjoyed bass fishing, yard work and loved all the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Karen E. Hall; his son, Travis Hall and wife Alexis; siblings, Skip Hall and wife Patsy, Linda Bennett and husband Ted, Penn Hall and Wayne Hall; 3 grandchildren, Gene, Lewis and Logan.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 128 Shepherdwood Dr. in Crawfordville, Florida 32327.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved