He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and William Lescoe.



He is survived by his daughter Michelle Lescoe Clark (Dean Clark) and his grandson Kayden John Loche Clark.



John was the most selfless and kind-hearted man anyone could meet. He was the one that everyone called and knew he would be there to help if he could. He was extremely proud of his daughter and adored her with everything that was in him. He also loved his grandson more than words could express. He worked for many companies over the years but was employed with Parkway Wrecker Service for a majority of his life. He was a mechanic since the age of 13. In his free time he loved to ride his Harley and spend time with family, and friends.



Service will be held at Medart Assembly of God at 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 13, 2019 with viewing from 12 noon to 1 p.m.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family (850-926-3333 or

