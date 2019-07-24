JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" HARVEY (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "friends forever"
    - Gary and JoAnn lewis
Service Information
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL
32327
(850)-926-5919
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Crawfordville
3086 Crawfordville Hwy.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Crawfordville
3086 Crawfordville Hwy.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Michael "Mike" Harvey, 73, of Crawfordville, died at home with his loving family on July 17, 2019.

He was born May 26, 1946 in Tallahassee and was a lifetime resident (5th generation) of Wakulla County.

He graduated Crawfordville High School and remains friends with most of his classmates. He retired after 25 years with Leon Industrial Pipe & Supply and after retirement was a self-employed truck driver. Mike always enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, working with his cows and traveling all over the United States in the RV. He did a lot of traveling, watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in many activities. He dearly loved his family and all their fun times together. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Wrenn Harvey; sons, Riley Harvey and his wife Lorrie, Wrenn Harvey and his wife Dana; siblings, Pat Harvey and his wife Shirley, Dennis Harvey and his wife Jowanna, and Ouida Harvey Rudd; four grandchildren Rhett Harvey and his wife Katelyn, Logan Harvey Elmore and her husband Eric, Jonah Harvey, and Marina Harvey; one great-grandchild, Cason Americus Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Homer Harvey and Yvonne McLaughlin Harvey; sister-in-law Janice Harvey; and brother-in-law Hershel Rudd.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville, 3086 Crawfordville Hwy. The Funeral Service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at the Arran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or (850) 878-5310 or bigbendhospice.org; or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Crawfordville or (850) 926-7896; or to the Wakulla County Historical Society, 24 High Dr., Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 926-1110; or a donation to the .

Arrangements are under the care of Skip Young with Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations