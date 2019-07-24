John Michael "Mike" Harvey, 73, of Crawfordville, died at home with his loving family on July 17, 2019.
He was born May 26, 1946 in Tallahassee and was a lifetime resident (5th generation) of Wakulla County.
He graduated Crawfordville High School and remains friends with most of his classmates. He retired after 25 years with Leon Industrial Pipe & Supply and after retirement was a self-employed truck driver. Mike always enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, working with his cows and traveling all over the United States in the RV. He did a lot of traveling, watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in many activities. He dearly loved his family and all their fun times together. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Wrenn Harvey; sons, Riley Harvey and his wife Lorrie, Wrenn Harvey and his wife Dana; siblings, Pat Harvey and his wife Shirley, Dennis Harvey and his wife Jowanna, and Ouida Harvey Rudd; four grandchildren Rhett Harvey and his wife Katelyn, Logan Harvey Elmore and her husband Eric, Jonah Harvey, and Marina Harvey; one great-grandchild, Cason Americus Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Homer Harvey and Yvonne McLaughlin Harvey; sister-in-law Janice Harvey; and brother-in-law Hershel Rudd.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville, 3086 Crawfordville Hwy. The Funeral Service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at the Arran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or (850) 878-5310 or bigbendhospice.org; or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Crawfordville or (850) 926-7896; or to the Wakulla County Historical Society, 24 High Dr., Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 926-1110; or a donation to the .
Arrangements are under the care of Skip Young with Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on July 25, 2019