Dick was the youngest of three brothers born to Howard and Pearl Moore (raised by Marian Moore, stepmother), and served in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps finishing his service in 1946 as a 1st Lieutenant. Dick's three greatest loves were his wife of over 60 years, Margaret; music, as he was a big band drummer prior to settling in Everglades City, where he owned his own Stone Crab business for more than 25 years; and painting, a hobby that became a second career in retirement from commercial fishing. Ever active and industrious, Dick built a retirement cabin in the mountains above Flag Pond, Tenn., and upon its sale moved permanently to his winter home in Crawfordville, where he was active in the Senior Center for more than a decade rediscovering his love for drumming.



Dick is survived by two nieces, Patty and Mary Martha; a nephew, David; his daughter-in-law, Malta; and three grandchildren, Lindsey, Maggie, and John.



Dick will be laid to rest next to his beloved Margaret in Marianna.



Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring,

