John Waters Jr. "Gator John", 72, of Crawfordville, died March 10, 2019.
He was born June 10, 1946 in Gainesville, and was a native of Hawthorne. He moved to Crawfordville 12 years ago to be with his children. He was an author and photographer, he wrote four novels, "The Boomers Series," which are historical fiction, published in Amazon books. He was a nature lover and he loved his family. He was a Mason.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Waters; and father, John Madison Waters Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Delois Waters; children Jeannie West (Michael Rose), Johnny Waters, and Jimmy Waters (Pamela Evans); siblings, Judy Waters (Sally), Linda Waters-Funk (John) and Michael Waters (Christina); eight grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brianna "Cas", Kayla, Stormey, Melissa, Kristin, Mandy, and Kinlee; and two great-grandchildren Jace and Brooklyn.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Waters family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
