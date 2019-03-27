Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Gator John" Waters Jr.. View Sign

John Waters Jr. "Gator John", 72, of Crawfordville, died March 10, 2019.



He was born June 10, 1946 in Gainesville, and was a native of Hawthorne. He moved to Crawfordville 12 years ago to be with his children. He was an author and photographer, he wrote four novels, "The Boomers Series," which are historical fiction, published in Amazon books. He was a nature lover and he loved his family. He was a Mason.



He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Waters; and father, John Madison Waters Sr.



Survivors include his mother, Delois Waters; children Jeannie West (Michael Rose), Johnny Waters, and Jimmy Waters (Pamela Evans); siblings, Judy Waters (Sally), Linda Waters-Funk (John) and Michael Waters (Christina); eight grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brianna "Cas", Kayla, Stormey, Melissa, Kristin, Mandy, and Kinlee; and two great-grandchildren Jace and Brooklyn.



A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.



Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Waters family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com ). Funeral Home Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

84 Ochlockonee St

Crawfordville , FL 32327

(850) 926-5919 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 28, 2019

