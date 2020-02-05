Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnathan "Johnny" Robert Spooner, 28, of Tallahassee Florida, went on to be with the Lord, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.



He was born on Aug. 11, 1991 in Everett, Wash., but he was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. Although he was the seventh child, he became the firstborn son in a bustling house of girls, pre-destined to be the highlight of the house, a perfect addition. Blessed with a head full of blonde ringlets and big blue eyes, he was their built-in baby doll, their pride and joy, a true blessing. He never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he was around. Considering himself an avid student, he proudly graduated double major in criminology and psychology from Florida State University in 2014. Johnathan's plan was to further his education by obtaining his master's degree.



He is survived by his sisters and brother, Nikki Spooner, Sharon Beverly (Gus), Christina Jacob (Wayne), Tiffany Spooner, Amanda Spooner, Stephanie Miller (Jessie), Austin Spooner, & Haley Spooner; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Gina Spooner; and aunt Freta Kinsey.



The family will receive friends on Feb. 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Ellen Baptist Church, 4495 Crawfordville Highway in Crawfordville. A memorial service will follow at the church at 11 a.m.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

