Johnny L. Haire Jr., 52, of Crawfordville, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville. Graveside services will be held at White Church Cemetery in Woodville on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m.
He was a 33-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Haire Coley (Sim) of Tallahassee; son, Johnny L. Haire III of Tallahassee; and his son's mother Candace Haire; two brothers, Garrett Haire (Debbie) of Crawfordville and Richard Haire (Tanya) of Bainbridge; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Johnny L. Haire Sr.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements
(850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 20, 2019