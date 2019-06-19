Johnny L Haire Jr.

Service Information
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL
32327
(850)-926-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
White Church Cemetery
Woodville, FL
View Map
Obituary
Johnny L. Haire Jr., 52, of Crawfordville, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville. Graveside services will be held at White Church Cemetery in Woodville on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m.

He was a 33-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Haire Coley (Sim) of Tallahassee; son, Johnny L. Haire III of Tallahassee; and his son's mother Candace Haire; two brothers, Garrett Haire (Debbie) of Crawfordville and Richard Haire (Tanya) of Bainbridge; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Johnny L. Haire Sr.

David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements
(850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 20, 2019
